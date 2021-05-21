Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 4:46 pm

Over 2,000 Fijians will be issued passes to travel from Vanua Levu and Maritime Islands in to Viti Levu.

Ministry of Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali, says they received over 6,000 calls on 163 since yesterday.

The Ministry, together with relevant agencies will monitor the movement to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 measures and protocols.

Ali says the movement from Vanua Levu and other Maritime Islands to Viti Levu must be for permanent relocation or for medical reasons and not for short visits.

The movement protocols from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu are currently being developed.

The announcement will be done soon on how and when movement can be facilitated.

