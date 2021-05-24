Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division

There are currently 240 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says 69 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 171 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong adds that 50 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and five are in critical condition.

He says today’s hospitalisation data update is pending from the Western Division.

Dr Fong says of the 657 new cases to report, 256 cases are from the Western Division and 401 cases are from the Central Division.

He stresses that there have been 586 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 24,138 active cases.

Dr Fong says 19,005 active cases are in the Central Division and 5,133 in the West.

There have been 36,909 COVID-19 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 36,979 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 12,384 recoveries.

