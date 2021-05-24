Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued

One hundred and thirty-seven Public Health Infringement Notices were issued over the last 48-hour period.

130 infringement notices were issued over the weekend with the Southern Division recording 57 cases.

The Western Division recorded 46 reports, 12 PHINs were issued by the Police Special Response Unit, eight in the Northern Division and seven in the Eastern Division.

There were 55 cases of failure to wear a face covering, 54 cases of breach of curfew and 14 for social gatherings.

Six were finded for failure to comply with orders and they were consuming kava and liquor in a public place.

From yesterday until this morning seven PHINs were issued in the Southern Division.

Four PHINs were issued for social gatherings, two for breach of curfew and one for failure to wear a face covering.