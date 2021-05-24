Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated

To date, 464,291 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 120,437 have received their second doses.

According to the Health Ministry’s dashboard, this means that 78% of the target population have received at least one dose and 19% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

The Ministry of Health is also advising Fijians living within the Sawani, Naitasiri border that a vaccination drive continues until tomorrow.

A vaccination programme for pregnant mothers is also being held at the Vunidawa hospital.

Fijians attending are urged to practice social distancing and wear masks properly.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard