Over 1200 new infections with nine COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health has recorded 1285 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

202 cases are from the Western Division and 1083 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 263 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 17,937 active cases.

The Health Ministry says there are now 16,239 active cases are in the Central Division and 1698 in the West.

All cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions (cases that were imported from Viti Levu) have recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

There have been 24,354 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has recorded a total of 24,424 cases since the first case reported in March 2020, with 6,191 recoveries.

Nine people have died due to COVID-19 for the period of 23rd July to 26th July.

The first COVID-19 death to report is an 82 -year-old woman from Tamavua who died at home and she was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Nadawa who died at home on Saturday.

He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is a 34-year-old man from Nadera.

He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died two days after admission .

He was not fully vaccinated

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Raiwasa.

He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 15 days after admission.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 45- year-old woman from Samabula.

She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died seven days after admission.

She was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death to report is a 73-year-old woman from Naitasiri.

She presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the health facility and she died on the same day.

Her family reported that she had a cough, generalized weakness and shortness of breath for one week prior.

She was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home over the weekend.

He was not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is an 89-year-old woman from Narere.

She presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day .

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is a 74-year-old man from Tacirua who died at home on He was not vaccinated.

There have been 7 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

There have now been 195 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 193 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The 7- day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is eight.

The Ministry says 101 COVID-19 positive patients died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

