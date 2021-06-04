Home

Over $11m paid under cash assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 4:12 pm
Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder

The government received around 282, 000 applications for the $50 cash assistance program for the informal sector.

Today it paid out around $11.2 million to over 224,000 Fijians.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says around 58,000 applicants were not eligible for the assistance as they are already receiving unemployment assistance for the formal sector through the joint Government/FNPF Scheme, student allowances through TSLB and social welfare payments.

Article continues after advertisement

Gounder says the remaining 28,089 ineligible applicants were made up of those below the age of 18 years; who had applied through multiple mobile phone numbers; and who provided incorrect and/or insufficient information.

He adds eligible individuals have been provided with these funds through their MPAiSA or MyCASH digital wallets and will be able to withdraw cash or purchase goods directly from any registered outlets.

This new assistance is in addition to the $90 cash assistance paid out earlier to 118,000 households with a total payout of $10.6 million.

However, Gounder says this time around, rather than restricting the assistance per household, the $50 cash assistance was paid out to every qualifying Fijian 18 years and over in Viti Levu who do not receive any other form of assistance.

Fijians are urged to use the money to buy groceries and other essential items at their own convenience as there are no restrictions or time limit as to when these funds can be used.

