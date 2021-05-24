Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths

There have been 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong confirms there have been 12 new COVID-19 deaths from 13th July to 19th July.

The first COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Tamavua.

She presented to the CMW hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her family reported that she was feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms at home four days prior.

Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died on the same day.

She was not vaccinated.

The second is a 53-year-old woman from Nasinu.

She presented to the CMW hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her family reported that she was unwell with a fever and cough for one week prior.

She died on the same day in hospital.

She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 60-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

A 60-year-old man from Suva presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress. His condition worsened in the hospital and he died one day after admission.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth is a 72-year-old woman from Nakasi who died at home and she was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Valelevu who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The seventh is a 74-year-old woman from Narere.

She presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. She was retrieved by a medical team to the CWM Hospital.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died five days after admission.

She was not vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 92-year-old man from Wailoku who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

An 87-year-old woman from Tacirua died at home as well. She was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is an 81-year-old man from Waila who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 is a 75-year-old man from Nasinu. He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

He was retrieved by a medical team to the CWM Hospital.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died one day after admission.

He was not vaccinated.

A 75-year-old woman from Kinoya died at home on. She received her first dose of the vaccine in mid- May.

She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

This means that she was not fully vaccinated.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients whose deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 125 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 123 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have 51 patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 343 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 14,943 active cases.

There have been 19,282 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 19,352 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 4,233 recoveries.

There are 30 more deaths currently under investigation. These will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.

