Over 100 infringements in two days

A police officer was among one hundred and fourteen Fijians issued Public Health Infringement Notices for breach of COVID safe measures over the last 48-hour period.

The police officer breached isolation and quarantine protocols in the Eastern Division.

Seventy fines were issued from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Failure to wear a face-covering accounted for 44 cases, 15 were issued for breach of curfew.

Six noticed were issued in the Western Division for social gatherings.

Three notices were issued for failure to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

From Thursday morning until this morning, 44 notices were issued.

Thirty-five were for failure to wear a face-covering in public.

Four fines were issued for breach of curfew.

Public Service Vehicle drivers were also fined for failing to comply with 50% passenger capacity.

Fijians can expect more stringent enforcement of COVID-19 safe measures as operations have been beefed up to ensure compliance.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard