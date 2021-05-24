Home

Outrigger Resort steps up to assist families in isolation

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 21, 2021 6:46 am
Outrigger Resort steps up to assist families in isolation [Photo: Supplied]

The Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort in Sigatoka yesterday handed over groceries to the Sigatoka Hospital’s community drive to assist families that are in need.

General Manager, Darren Shaw says they are happy to assist their fellow Sigatoka residents in their time of isolation.

Shaw says there was much concern for those in immediate isolation without an opportunity to obtain groceries for their households and this is where they stepped in.

He also thanked his staff who voluntarily donated.

The resort is planning to assist more families in isolation.

