Outdoor religious activities open to all

The Ministry of Health has given the option for unvaccinated people to attend religious gatherings outdoors.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says under new measures up to 30 people are allowed to gather outdoors which includes open-air religious events.

Dr Fong says they are considering increasing this allocation to 50 people.

“The sun and the Air is everybody’s right, so we have the option of open-air and unvaccinated people having to engage with their prayer session in different ways.”

The Permanent Secretary says the 70 percent capacity in houses of worship is limited to fully vaccinated people only.

Children are only allowed in spaces where fully vaccinated adults are gathered.

