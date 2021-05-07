Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Teachers part of contact tracing teams|Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker|Ministry working on plans for students|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|Contact tracing begins for Raiwaqa case|Tough choices needed: WHO|All non-essential businesses urged to close|Non-COVID Field Hospital for Lautoka|Community likely source of Lautoka Hospital outbreak|Education Ministry assists students of Adi Maopa Secondary School|Arrests can now be made for no physical distancing|Current virus will rattle any nation|Fatigue concerns for frontline workers|Export market on a volatile trend|More Fijians in containment zones seek support services|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 7, 2021 4:35 pm

The current outbreak of COVID-19 in the country ultimately tests Fiji’s health system and its ability to manage the spread of the virus.

Michael Baker, the Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand is confident that Fiji, despite its limited health resources will be able to contain the spread of the virus.

“This current outbreak in Lautoka Hospital is part of an ongoing outbreak that’s been going for more than two weeks now. This is the real test for Fiji’s ability to manage the pandemic. They’ve done extremely and they went for a year with no community transmission and now they are battling this outbreak.”

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Baker says it is critical for Fiji to trace and identify all unknown lines of transmission in order to curtail the spread of the virus locally.

“It will take several weeks because they have an unknown line of transmission. Even with good contract tracing they will still need some kind of lockdown which I think they’re implementing at the moment and that again as we now take several weeks before you fully extinguish lines of transmission.”

While commending Fiji’s effort in being a COVID contained country for a year, Professor Baker also highlighted the need to get the virus under control as soon as possible.

“It does mean that you have to really pay attention to travel restrictions because you don’t want to be transmitted or carried from the towns to the isolated communities where it could be really devastating.”

Fiji’s Ministry of Health says they will continue to screen and swab as many people as possible and implement stricter measures if the need arises in order to stomp out COVID-19 from our community.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.