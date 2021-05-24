Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues

More people are in need of food as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect Fiji.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive, Shairana Ali, says the pre-COVID assistance application revolved around education assistance, but now more families are in need of basic food items.

Ali says the outbreak poses major threats to populations affected by this humanitarian crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is not a one-off crisis it is a continued humanitarian crisis. We have been able to provide one round of assistance but we are concerned.”

This is because Governments, health and humanitarian agencies and affected populations are having to urgently adapt and develop new practices in response to the pandemic.

This approach has left many unemployed and unable to provide for their families

Although these COVID-safe protocols are implemented to control community transmission, it has also catalyzed existing socio-economic challenges.