Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols

The Opposition leader is questioning the inconsistent application of COVID-19 protocols for those at risk of being infected with the deadly virus.

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in a statement questioned why Parliamentarians who were within the Government House precinct were advised to “stand-down” for only four days instead of the usual 14-day or 21-day period.

Parliament was shut down on Friday due to the risk of exposure after a primary contact of a parliamentary staff member tested positive for the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The sitting for last Friday and for the whole of the next week has been canceled in accordance with the advisory issued by the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Ratu Naiqama says the significant increase in the number of cases recorded is largely due to the inconsistency in the application and enforcement of the standard isolation protocols for those primary and secondary contacts of positive cases.

The Opposition leader claims that certain Parliamentarians weren’t told to isolate for 14 days but were told to “stand-down” for four days.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, while responding to the Opposition leader’s statement says the Parliamentarians are identified as secondary contacts, hence, they were stood down for four days.

Dr Fong clarified that primary contacts are required to undergo 14-day isolation.

He adds that the Ministry conducts a test on day one and day four and the result will determine the next course of action.