Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Zens Medical Centre in Nadi town temporarily closed|Part of Navosai cordoned off|Vaccination effort ramped up|Loitering tops the list of COVID related arrests|Border at Sawani Serea Road remains|PM announces FNPF assistance, informal help and legislation|Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols|Lot of movement observed in Lami|One containment area for Central Division, North free to operate|Western containment areas are now merged, curfew hours change|Two new infections recorded in Nadi|Screening and isolation zones in Narere and Kinoya|Areas of concern in Nadi|Social distancing maintained at vaccination sites|People urged to shop in their area|Wailea residents provided hot meals|23 arrested for breaching restrictions|Banks extend hardship assistance for businesses|Community leaders told to provide guidance|A massive 46 infections rattles Suva-Nausori corridor|Funeral gatherings cause of massive spread|Fijians to expect extensive screening|Expect numbers to increase further says Doctor Fong|West and North restrictions under review|Vunivivi community calls for a total lockdown of Viti Levu|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Opposition leader questions application of COVID-19 protocols

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 30, 2021 8:57 am
Parliament was shut down on Friday

The Opposition leader is questioning the inconsistent application of COVID-19 protocols for those at risk of being infected with the deadly virus.

Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in a statement questioned why Parliamentarians who were within the Government House precinct were advised to “stand-down” for only four days instead of the usual 14-day or 21-day period.

Parliament was shut down on Friday due to the risk of exposure after a primary contact of a parliamentary staff member tested positive for the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The sitting for last Friday and for the whole of the next week has been canceled in accordance with the advisory issued by the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Ratu Naiqama says the significant increase in the number of cases recorded is largely due to the inconsistency in the application and enforcement of the standard isolation protocols for those primary and secondary contacts of positive cases.

The Opposition leader claims that certain Parliamentarians weren’t told to isolate for 14 days but were told to “stand-down” for four days.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, while responding to the Opposition leader’s statement says the Parliamentarians are identified as secondary contacts, hence, they were stood down for four days.

Dr Fong clarified that primary contacts are required to undergo 14-day isolation.

He adds that the Ministry conducts a test on day one and day four and the result will determine the next course of action.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.