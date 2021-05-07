Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19

Leader of Opposition and Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is calling for national unity in response to the second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Ratu Naiqama is encouraging Fijians to respect and adhere to the decisions taken by the Government in a collective effort to contain the new COVID-19 variant now present in the community.

He says as the nation continues to face unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of recent cyclones, people must continue to support each other, practicing the values of compassion, forgiveness, kindness, hard work and most importantly, responsibility.

Ratu Naiqama stresses that this is not the time for political rhetoric or point scoring, but one that calls on every Fijian to play their part, because Government cannot do it alone.

The Opposition Leader says had Fiji successfully contained the virus last year and people know what to do as they have done it before, people need to rally behind Government’s efforts to contain this deadly variant.

Ratu Naiqama says he believes that if people work together, help each other, respect physical distancing requirements, yet remain united in their resolve, keep Faith in God and faith and trust in each other, Fiji will successfully contain this virus.

He also highlighted that cabinet met today to discuss the continuing increase in community transmission and Fijians know that reducing the movement of people will slow down the virus, so they must prepare for the eventuality that the Permanent Secretary for Health has warned people to prepare for.

Ratu Naiqama is calling on the people of Fiji for calmness and understanding in supporting Government’s efforts to contain and minimize the risk associated with the spread of COVID-19.

The Leader of Opposition says Fiji is stronger when people are united and working together to protect each other from COVID-19.