Operations continue despite maritime deployment

Police operations in the Central Division will not be affected following the deployment of a good number of officers to Kadavu.

These officers are to assist the Health Ministry officials with the COVID response efforts.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says they will continue to conform to the directive issued by the Health Ministry while striving to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He says they will become stringent with their approach both in containment and non-containment zones as we are not out of the woods yet.

“I have given out clear directive recently for members of the Police Force that the time for giving warnings has lapsed already. The Government through the Ministry of Health has been telling us the same old things conforming to directives, for the last 12 months or so and yet people continue to be irresponsible.”

Meanwhile, the Force is also mobilizing its manpower and capabilities to track down unauthorized travelers from maritime islands, particularly Kadavu, Malolo, and the Yasawa’s.

