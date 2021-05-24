Operation launched to assist street dwellers

Operation Lesu I Vale was launched this morning in a bid to assist street dwellers to overcome personal challenges.

This is being done in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ministry of Social Welfare and the Suva City Council.

This morning, street dwellers were escorted to the Fiji Police Academy where both medical and counselling services were offered.

A Medical team also had the opportunity to conduct COVID-19 health awareness, vaccination and counselling sessions with officials from the St Giles Hospital also present.

The aim of the operation is to assist street dwellers to return home or find solutions to the problems they are currently facing.

