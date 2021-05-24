Home

Operation launched to assist street dwellers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 3:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Operation Lesu I Vale was launched this morning in a bid to assist street dwellers to overcome personal challenges.

This is being done in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ministry of Social Welfare and the Suva City Council.

This morning, street dwellers were escorted to the Fiji Police Academy where both medical and counselling services were offered.

Article continues after advertisement

A Medical team also had the opportunity to conduct COVID-19 health awareness, vaccination and counselling sessions with officials from the St Giles Hospital also present.

The aim of the operation is to assist street dwellers to return home or find solutions to the problems they are currently facing.

