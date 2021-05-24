Special school to provide GOP services

Nausori Health Center and Wainibokasi hospital are not providing the General Outpatient Services.
The Ministry of Health says the two Hospitals will only attend to emergency services.
The Ministry says all general outpatients will be treated at the Nausori Special School.
It also says screening clinic services will also be provided at the Special School.
