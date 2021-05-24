Online registration begins today

The online registration of eligible children for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registry Portal will be available from today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is vital for parents to register their children online before he or she receives the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Doctor Fong has assured all parents that vaccines are safe and have completed all necessary clinical trials for safety and efficacy for children aged 15 and 17.

“No shortcuts were taken in granting approval of these vaccines for children and it continues to be monitored for safety. As is normal for vaccines, some children may face mild side effects from the vaccines, however, this does not last long.”

The Ministry is still in the process of finalizing the rollout plans for vaccinating children from 12 years to 14 years old, and this will be announced in due course.

Doctor Fong says misinformation is a challenge for the Ministry.

He adds they will ensure that parents are provided with the information needed to make an informed decision to vaccinate children.