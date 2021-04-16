Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage of quarantine|Areas identified to decentralize the main markets|One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|Arrangements made for inbound and outbound transfers |Health services continue to be delivered: Dr Tudravu|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Shake the harmful stigma around COVID-19 says PS|Northerners observe COVID-19 safety measures|Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Another positive case confirmed|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 10:40 am
[File Photo]

A one-off COVID-19 relief for Fiji National Provident Fund members affected by the lockdown will open from Monday.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this will be a single payment of $220, given that the containment period is 14 days.

Vodonaivalu says members living in the containment area and who are currently accessing phases two and three of the COVID-19 relief, will not be eligible for this one-off relief.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fund has mobilized to ensure readiness when this relief rolls out early next week.

Members who are unable to attend work due to the containment restrictions will be eligible for this relief but will need to liaise directly with their employers.

This also includes members who live and work in the containment area but their workplace has closed for the lockdown period due to its high-risk nature.

Vodonaivalu says they are already liaising with employers in terms of the provision of a list of employees who are affected by the lockdown.

The one-off lockdown relief will close on May 3rd.

There are two main modes of application submission – employer portal and the myFNPF App which will be available from Monday 26 April 2021, when the scheme opens.

Vodonaivalu says affected members can access $220 from their General account, with the Government providing top-up for those that have insufficient GA balance.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.