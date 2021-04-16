One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week

A one-off COVID-19 relief for Fiji National Provident Fund members affected by the lockdown will open from Monday.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this will be a single payment of $220, given that the containment period is 14 days.

Vodonaivalu says members living in the containment area and who are currently accessing phases two and three of the COVID-19 relief, will not be eligible for this one-off relief.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fund has mobilized to ensure readiness when this relief rolls out early next week.

Members who are unable to attend work due to the containment restrictions will be eligible for this relief but will need to liaise directly with their employers.

This also includes members who live and work in the containment area but their workplace has closed for the lockdown period due to its high-risk nature.

Vodonaivalu says they are already liaising with employers in terms of the provision of a list of employees who are affected by the lockdown.

The one-off lockdown relief will close on May 3rd.

There are two main modes of application submission – employer portal and the myFNPF App which will be available from Monday 26 April 2021, when the scheme opens.

Vodonaivalu says affected members can access $220 from their General account, with the Government providing top-up for those that have insufficient GA balance.