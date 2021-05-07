Home

One new COVID-19 case recorded

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist
May 20, 2021 7:10 pm

The Ministry of Health has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the new case is a household contact of the latest Vunimono, Nadali cases announced yesterday.

The Ministry is continuing with the contact tracing investigations.

Dr Fong says one patient has recovered which means there are now 57 active cases in isolation facilities of which two are border quarantine cases, 45 were locally transmitted, and 10 are under investigation to determine the source of transmission.

The Permanent Secretary says cases under investigation are considered as community transmission until proven otherwise.

Fiji has had 190 cases in total, with 129 recoveries and 4 deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

He adds with the resumption of testing at Fiji Centre for Disease Control, and the delivery of new GeneXpert machines to the divisional labs, a total of 2,622 samples were tested yesterday.

The seven-day average daily test positivity is at 0.8 percent, with test positivity at 0.04 percent on the last day.

An average of 1.5 tests per 1000 population was conducted daily over the last seven days, with three tests per 1000 population in the last day.

