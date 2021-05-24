Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One new COVID-19 case in North|Suspected COVID-19 case being investigated in Bua|More senior citizens turn up at vaccination sites|COVID deaths increase in the Western Division|Hospitalisation numbers remain high|India reassures assistance for Fiji|Unvaccinated beneficiaries can lose out on monthly support|Anti-Vaxxer employer threatens his workers|Patients can be accompanied by a family member|More relief measures for FNPF members|COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka|Fully vaccinated Fijians can still be infected|Serua/Namosi vaccination on track|Blood shortage an issue, Red Cross request for blood donors|Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections|Test positivity remains high for the Central Division|Market vendors producing fake vaccination cards|More youth clubs formed during the pandemic|Coral Coast Villages on high alert|Indian High Commissioner to Fiji holds virtual talks with Diaspora|No one fully vaccinated in Fiji has died from COVID-19: Dr Fong|Four patients on ventilators|Cases from June not showing symptoms to end isolation|Unvaccinated Fijians could strain health services|Ministry reviews Central Division containment border|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

One new COVID-19 case in North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 10:15 pm
The person has been securely moved to the Malau isolation facility

The Northern Division has recorded its first COVID-19 case through community transmission.

The Ministry of Health confirms, the person works at the Nabouwalu Jetty.

Investigations into how this person got infected are still in the very early stages.

Article continues after advertisement

However, according to MOH, the exposure to the virus happened onboard a ship unloading cargo from Suva earlier this week.

The individual tested positive during routine swabbing of wharf workers yesterday.

The person has been securely moved to the Malau isolation facility and household members have been quarantined.

So far, the person’s household members have tested negative for the virus.

The COVID-19 response team in the Northern Division has identified primary contacts, including workplace contacts through the CareFiji App.

Theu have all been quarantined, with test results pending.

The team is also tracing others the person may have come into contact with during the infectious period.

The Ministry is assuring people in the North that their health team is working very closely with other local agencies and communities to prevent any further spread of the virus.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong will be briefed by the Northern team on the progress of investigations and the response tomorrow.

Decisions are also expected to be made about any further measures that may be required to quickly halt transmission.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.