One new COVID-19 case in North

The Northern Division has recorded its first COVID-19 case through community transmission.

The Ministry of Health confirms, the person works at the Nabouwalu Jetty.

Investigations into how this person got infected are still in the very early stages.

However, according to MOH, the exposure to the virus happened onboard a ship unloading cargo from Suva earlier this week.

The individual tested positive during routine swabbing of wharf workers yesterday.

The person has been securely moved to the Malau isolation facility and household members have been quarantined.

So far, the person’s household members have tested negative for the virus.

The COVID-19 response team in the Northern Division has identified primary contacts, including workplace contacts through the CareFiji App.

Theu have all been quarantined, with test results pending.

The team is also tracing others the person may have come into contact with during the infectious period.

The Ministry is assuring people in the North that their health team is working very closely with other local agencies and communities to prevent any further spread of the virus.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong will be briefed by the Northern team on the progress of investigations and the response tomorrow.

Decisions are also expected to be made about any further measures that may be required to quickly halt transmission.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard