One new border quarantine case of COVD-19

The Ministry of Health has announced one new border quarantine case of COVID-19.

The 30-year-old male travelled from Manila, Philippines, transiting through Hong Kong and arrived in Nadi on February 18th.

He returned a weak positive result during routine testing while undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in Nadi.

He currently has no symptoms and had tested negative on pre-departure testing before leaving for Fiji.

Based on the weak positive test result, and current lack of symptoms, he is considered a historical case, who was likely infected and recovered multiple weeks or months before entering Fiji.

The individual was transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital following the standard protocol for COVID-19 cases.

The frontline border quarantine staff that may have had any contact with the case will be monitored and tested as a precaution according to our protocols.

A 58-year-old female also returned a weak positive test result during routine testing while undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in a Government-designated border quarantine facility in Nadi.

She had travelled from Panama City, Panama, transiting through Los Angeles and arrived in Nadi on February 18th.

Based on the weak positive test results, her current lack of symptoms, and history of testing positive in Panama, this is considered a historical case, which will not be counted as a new case for Fiji.

She is also unlikely to be infectious, though as a precaution, she has also been isolated.

Fiji has now had 57 cases in total, with 1 active case, 54 recoveries and 2 deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19, 2020.