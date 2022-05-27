One COVID death in two months

Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll has been moribund in recent weeks as only one COVID death has been recorded after two months.

The Ministry of Health says the recent COVID victim had significant comorbidities.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says they had expected this given the increasing trend in cases in the past few weeks.

Dr Fong says the rising case trend is also indicative of the need for greater booster dose coverage.

“I’m hoping that over the next few weeks, we will start to escalate a lot more of our booster coverage. All we need to do is focus on getting the booster dose coverage up, getting everybody protected and we will break the connection between case and admission.”

Dr Fong says at present, only 30 percent of Fijians qualified for the booster dose have been covered.

He adds that the increasing trend in cases also highlight the need for increased protection of frontliners and vulnerable persons that are embarking on a targeted deployment program for the second booster doses.