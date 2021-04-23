One active case moved closer to hospital

One out of the 36 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 will be moved closer to a hospital setting tonight.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says while all patients are stable, this particular case is being moved closer because of being more symptomatic to the virus.

He stressed the action is not being taken because the patient is utterly sick.

“As soon as the symptoms go up a bit, we move them closer to a divisional hospital. So one (patient) we are moving closer to a divisional hospital, but that is an out of an abundance of caution rather than actual reacting to a crisis.”

Dr Fong explains a person is put in an isolation facility, which are all hospital based facilities, when they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.