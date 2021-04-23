Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

One active case moved closer to hospital

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:33 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong

One out of the 36 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 will be moved closer to a hospital setting tonight.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says while all patients are stable, this particular case is being moved closer because of being more symptomatic to the virus.

He stressed the action is not being taken because the patient is utterly sick.

Article continues after advertisement

“As soon as the symptoms go up a bit, we move them closer to a divisional hospital. So one (patient) we are moving closer to a divisional hospital, but that is an out of an abundance of caution rather than actual reacting to a crisis.”

Dr Fong explains a person is put in an isolation facility, which are all hospital based facilities, when they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.