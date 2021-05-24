Omicron undetected in many countries

Fiji has recorded 11 new cases of which five new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 6 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are very concerned with people not taking omicron seriously.

This is following the World Health Organization’s warning that the omicron variant is undetected in many countries.

Dr Fong adds that the discovery of omicron is a sharp reminder to ourselves that the key to avoiding future restrictions and lockdowns is for us all to remain cautious about how we engage in the greater freedom we will enjoy.

Fijians are advised to religiously follow the COVID-safe protocols currently being enforced.