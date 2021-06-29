Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities: Dr Fong

Fiji is likely to eventually record community transmissions of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says they are keeping tabs on the global trend of Omicron infections, which according to experts is even more highly transmissible.

Dr Fong says Fijians must not let their guard down while celebrating the festive season.

“It is very likely that Omicron will enter our community in actual fact I should correct myself and say that it is invariable Omicron will come into Fiji because it is so transmissible. Please remember the following. Being vaccinated and continuing to practice COVID safe measures is still the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19 and to prevent any community transmission. The key is that we are indulging in a vaccine plus strategy, it’s not a vaccine only strategy.”

Dr Fong has recently expressed concern at the lack of adherence to safety measures during social gatherings both indoors and outdoors throughout the country.

He says complacency could take us back to hard times.

“I need not remind you of the high number of cases and the high number of deaths from COVID-19 that happened in our country this year, I will remind you however of the steps that we take to make sure that we do not go through another period of mass illness and deaths that we went through during the second wave of the pandemic.”

Booster shots are now being rolled out for high-risk Fijians and front-line workers to increase protection against Omicron.