Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning

The Ministry of Health says finding the Omicron variant in travelers in border quarantine is not unexpected, given how quickly it has spread worldwide.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is a sharp reminder that the key to avoiding restrictions and lockdowns is for Fijians to remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom they currently enjoy.

Two Fijian nationals who returned from Africa have tested positive for Omicron.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says they are concerned with the lack of adherence to COVID safe measures in gatherings throughout the country, especially masking in indoor public spaces.

“Now I have asked all the spotters to escalate their fining in an attempt to try and curb these excessive unsafe practices that are happening in gatherings. What we had done was that we preempted that there were countries that could generate a new variant. We preempted that and we made sure those countries have escalated pre-departure protocol”.

The Ministry of Health states that while the easing of restriction is needed to facilitate livelihoods, Fijians must continue to observe the COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.