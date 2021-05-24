Home

Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|
Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 4:42 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

The Ministry of Health says finding the Omicron variant in travelers in border quarantine is not unexpected, given how quickly it has spread worldwide.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is a sharp reminder that the key to avoiding restrictions and lockdowns is for Fijians to remain cautious about how they engage in the greater freedom they currently enjoy.

Two Fijian nationals who returned from Africa have tested positive for Omicron.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says they are concerned with the lack of adherence to COVID safe measures in gatherings throughout the country, especially masking in indoor public spaces.

“Now I have asked all the spotters to escalate their fining in an attempt to try and curb these excessive unsafe practices that are happening in gatherings. What we had done was that we preempted that there were countries that could generate a new variant. We preempted that and we made sure those countries have escalated pre-departure protocol”.

The Ministry of Health states that while the easing of restriction is needed to facilitate livelihoods, Fijians must continue to observe the COVID safe measures and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

