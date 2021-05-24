Olympics amplify equality message says WHO

The World Health Organizations Secretary-General has received global criticism for attending the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which has now seen a rife in COVID cases.

However, the WHO believes the Olympics will be a reminder to the world about the pandemic for generations to come.

“It shows that we’re doing this in a very difficult condition. We’re doing this when we’re taken hostage of a very dangerous virus.”

The SG’s colleague has supported his decision saying the Olympics was an opportunity to amplify the message of equality during this global crisis.

“We need a moment of unity amongst health systems, amongst unity, amongst everybody to play fair. That’s the Olympics, you play fair.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says the virus is here to stay and it is still possible to have a “safe” Olympics.

Doctor Munshi says watching sports during these dark times brings a certain level of joy and hope.