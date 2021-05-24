Home

FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji's victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|
Olympics amplify equality message says WHO

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:30 pm

The World Health Organizations Secretary-General has received global criticism for attending the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which has now seen a rife in COVID cases.

However, the WHO believes the Olympics will be a reminder to the world about the pandemic for generations to come.

“It shows that we’re doing this in a very difficult condition. We’re doing this when we’re taken hostage of a very dangerous virus.”

The SG’s colleague has supported his decision saying the Olympics was an opportunity to amplify the message of equality during this global crisis.

“We need a moment of unity amongst health systems, amongst unity, amongst everybody to play fair. That’s the Olympics, you play fair.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says the virus is here to stay and it is still possible to have a “safe” Olympics.

Doctor Munshi says watching sports during these dark times brings a certain level of joy and hope.

