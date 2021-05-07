Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation

The Fiji Police Force is mobilizing its teams to assist in the ongoing COVID-19 operation around the country.

44 officers including four women were briefed by the Chief Operation and Assistance Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan before being deployed to the Western Division.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The officers were reminded of the need to maintain professionalism at all times and assist their comrades in the Western Division not only on COVID-19 operation but in other policing aspects as well.

ACP Khan also acknowledged the contributions rendered by the officers towards the ongoing operation and conveyed his good wishes before their deployment.



He also advised the officers to take care of their health and adhere to the instructions given by relevant authorities and help other government officials in the Western Division.

Acknowledgments were also conveyed on behalf of the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu to all families of the officers for their support and contribution during this time.



