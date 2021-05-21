Home

COVID-19

Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 11:51 am

Two police officers are among the 63 people arrested for breaching health restrictions and the curfew order.

The officers were among the nine arrested for drinking grog at the Vakabuli roadblock tent in Lautoka.

Two men in their 20’s were found drinking grog at Dammus Place in Lautoka.

Three others were found drinking grog at Saru while two men aged 29 and 55 were arrested for drinking alcohol and loitering during curfew hours.

In the West, three people were arrested as they were traveling in a vehicle without valid authorized documents

In the Southern Division, police arrested five people including four juveniles who were found sniffing glue at Jittu Estate in Raiwaqa.

Four men were found intoxicated at Nadera while seven people were arrested in Lami for drinking home-brew.

Three men were found walking along Vatuwaqa during curfew hours while three others in their 20’s were arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour at Lepanoni in Navua.

Nine cases were recorded in the Northern Division whereby four were found walking along Qelewaqa Road in Labasa during curfew hours, four others were arrested for intoxicated at Bulileka.

A 26-year-old man was found loitering along the Delailabasa Area

The Eastern Division recorded seven cases including four men who were all found consuming alcohol in Nausori town while a 21-year-old man was found loitering along the Nakasi area during curfew hours.

The lone case recorded in the Central Division included a 30-year-old man who was found loitering along the Walu Bay area during curfew hours.

