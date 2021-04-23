Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Weather continues to hinder MOH work|Officers assist in ration distribution|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|More health restriction violations recorded|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|FNUSA applauds frontliners|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Officers assist in ration distribution

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 12:50 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Force officers have stepped in to assist in the food ration pack delivery.

The team today distributed the packages in the Suva/Nausori Lockdown areas, which include settlements such as Sakoca.

Over 500 packs were distributed in Sakoca and around 30 ration packs were given out in Cunningham.

Article continues after advertisement

The government has acknowledged the officers for working around the clock this weekend to deliver the packs.


[Source: RFMF]

Permanent Secretary for Health on Friday had announced the assistance to ease the economic hardship of people living in the Suva/Nausori lockdown zones.

The Health Ministry has also set up free SMS platform (161) for Fijians to apply for ration.

This is apart from the toll-free hotline 161. Fijians can also email their request to [email protected]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.