Officers assist in ration distribution

The Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Force officers have stepped in to assist in the food ration pack delivery.

The team today distributed the packages in the Suva/Nausori Lockdown areas, which include settlements such as Sakoca.

Over 500 packs were distributed in Sakoca and around 30 ration packs were given out in Cunningham.

Article continues after advertisement

The government has acknowledged the officers for working around the clock this weekend to deliver the packs.



[Source: RFMF]

Permanent Secretary for Health on Friday had announced the assistance to ease the economic hardship of people living in the Suva/Nausori lockdown zones.

The Health Ministry has also set up free SMS platform (161) for Fijians to apply for ration.

This is apart from the toll-free hotline 161. Fijians can also email their request to [email protected]