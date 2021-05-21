Home

Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 12:05 pm
File Photo [Source: Fiji Police]

13 cases of obtaining financial advantages were recorded in the Western Division last month.

Police received six reports in which people paid between $160 to $600 worth of groceries that were never delivered.

The law enforcement authority also received reports of people collecting money and promising goods and services in return which they fail to deliver.

10 cases were reported in Lautoka, one in Nadi and two in Sigatoka.

Two people were arrested and have been produced in court in relation to such incidence.

Three reports involved people paying for tires but failed to receive the goods.

Two reports involved victims who paid for taxi permits whereby one individual paid up to $2000.

The remaining two reports were from Sigatoka where one victim paid $500 for an I-Phone.

The second case recorded in Sigatoka, the victim sent $500 to a man who claimed to work for a delivery company at the Airport.

It’s alleged the suspect informed the victim that he needed $1000 for a parcel to be cleared for collection.

Police say the victim sent the money and has yet to receive anything.

So far, five people have been charged and produced in court for the above offences.

Police are urging people to be careful when conducting transactions with others and do background check of persons they are dealing with.

