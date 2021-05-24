Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is expecting more nasopharyngeal tests to ensure suspected COVID-positive patients can be detected early.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they intend to use the test in isolated communities to undertake surveillance.

Doctor Fong says obtaining a reliable swab result is critical in addressing the development of severe COVID cases in the communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nasopharyngeal tests can be used in isolated communities to carry out community surveillance. This will enable us to look for any potential case that might be sitting there.”

The Ministry is limiting the testing to high-risk groups and places of concern.

The Fiji Medicinal Products Board Chair, Reenal Chand says the nasopharyngeal test kits are reliable and considered safe.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard