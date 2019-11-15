Home

NZ records first COVID-19 death

NZ Herald
March 29, 2020 10:01 am

New Zealand has its first death linked to COVID-19.

The death was a woman in her 70s on the West Coast.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters the case was initially thought to be influenza.

The district health board has placed 41 staff into self-isolation.

Bloomfield said New Zealand has sufficient hospital capacity to deal with the outbreak.

There are 63 new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand today – 60 new confirmed and three probable cases.

A total of 56 people have now recovered, while nine people are in hospital, Bloomfield said.

One of those patients is in ICU on a ventilator.

There have been an average of 1786 tests conducted per day.

There are now 514 cases in total in NZ, with most cases still having strong links to overseas travel.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected the numbers to continue rising until April 6.

“Don’t be disheartened when you continue to see our numbers increase,” she told The Nation yesterday.

Despite the consistent “stay home, stay local” message from the Government, some continue to break the rules.

In a COVID-19 update this morning, officials again attempted to clarify the lockdown rules.

“You should stay at home as much as possible, except for going for a walk or picking up essentials,” it says.

So far, more than 615,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across 177 countries.

More than 28,700 people have died.

Click here for more on COVID-19

