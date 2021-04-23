NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance

New Zealand says it stands ready to continue assisting Fiji as we battle our second wave of COVID-19 infections.

New Zealand’s deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson, spoke about our situation on TVNZ’s Breakfast Show this morning.

He says as one of Fiji’s closest allies, New Zealanders stand ready to help a nation in distress.

“We are supporting our friends in Fiji at a number of levels – both in terms of their COVID response, but their overall budget as well. It is concerning and worrying. They’ve taken pretty drastic and dramatic action – which is what you’d expect in a situation like this. No flights going in and out for a period of time. But it just reminds us all – doesn’t it – that the risk of COVID isn’t going anywhere.”



[New Zealand’s deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson Source: them.us]

Robertson adds that they were still looking at what and how to forge ahead with any possible bubble with Pacific island nations.