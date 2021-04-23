Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry expects variant confirmation soon|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 27, 2021 4:38 pm

New Zealand says it stands ready to continue assisting Fiji as we battle our second wave of COVID-19 infections.

New Zealand’s deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson, spoke about our situation on TVNZ’s Breakfast Show this morning.

He says as one of Fiji’s closest allies, New Zealanders stand ready to help a nation in distress.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are supporting our friends in Fiji at a number of levels – both in terms of their COVID response, but their overall budget as well. It is concerning and worrying. They’ve taken pretty drastic and dramatic action – which is what you’d expect in a situation like this. No flights going in and out for a period of time. But it just reminds us all – doesn’t it – that the risk of COVID isn’t going anywhere.”


[New Zealand’s deputy Prime Minister, Grant Robertson Source: them.us]

Robertson adds that they were still looking at what and how to forge ahead with any possible bubble with Pacific island nations.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.