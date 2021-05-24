Home

COVID-19

NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 4:30 pm
New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern is ready to provide support to Fiji to contain the widespread transmission of COVID-19.

Ardern has ordered her Foreign Affairs Minister to liaise with Fiji in terms of the required assistance.

She says New Zealand is standing by Fiji in the current difficult times.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have advised the foreign Ministry and Trade to reach again to Fiji and just ask about specific medical equipment and whether or not there are needs there that we can supply and provide for what I know very overburdened hospitals and health facilities.”

Ardern says she feels for Fiji and the situation of her people.

She had earlier highlighted that they are ready to offer support and advice through their experience, to help in the containment of COVID-19.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

