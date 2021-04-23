NZ says it stands ready to help us

A day after announcing it will provide Fiji with 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines later this year, New Zealand says it stands ready to go further to assist in the COVID-19 crisis.

This comes as Fiji battles the latest wave of infections in the country.

New Zealand’s Associate Health and Associate Foreign Minister, Aupito William Sio, says Fiji needs full support in containing the virus and also maintaining the safety of its people.

“I think the reports that we have seen is a cause for us for concern. And therefore what we doing also, is providing not only the emergency support, but also standing ready in case of any other further support or request for support that they may provide.”

The Minister has also indicated that it has been liaising with its office in Fiji to see what further assistance can be provided.

“Currently we have already made support through our emergency funding through our High Commission in Suva so that we have been able to purchase supplies to help out in the COVID response at the moment and that includes PPEs and testing equipment’s.”

It was announced yesterday that the AstraZeneca shots will come from New Zealand’s domestic supply and be shipped to Fiji at the earliest opportunity.

There are several steps to work through including approval of the vaccine by New Zealand’s medicines authority, Medsafe.