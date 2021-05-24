NZ remains committed to assisting Fiji

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says they have an obligation to provide whatever support they can to Fiji.

Ardern says she is in contact with our Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

She adds in these challenging times all governments are having to make hard decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The NZ Prime Minister says they are continuing to support their Pacific neighbor.

“We’ve sent a few weeks prior $40m in aid, a couple of medical professionals to support their work, PPE and also we have the AstraZeneca vaccines going to Fiji. While we still waiting for approval in order for the vaccines to be shipped to Fiji, we are working with Australia to make sure they are able to provide them in the meantime.”

Two health professionals from New Zealand are part of the AUSMAT team assisting our Ministry of Health in the fight against the deadly Delta variant.

