NZ ready to assist Fiji

The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is ready to provide financial support to Fiji to contain the widespread transmission of the COVID-19.

Ardern says they have not ruled out anything and are standing by Fiji in difficult times.

During post-cabinet press briefing, Ardern highlighted that initially the Fijian government asked for help with vaccine and Personal Protective gears.

“They are our neighbour, they are our friend. They are in incredibly difficult position, but it is to them to make the decision of what will make the most meaningful difference to them and at this stage it is the vaccine rollout and they know we are actively working on it with them.”

Ardern had earlier highlighted that they are ready to offer support and advice through their experience to help in the containment of the COVID-19.

Two health professionals from New Zealand are part of the AUSMAT team assisting our Ministry of Health in the fight against the deadly Delta variant.

