NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality

The World Health Organization says the so-called “vaccine diplomacy” needs to end and all nations around the world should be able to get their hands on the jabs.

The comments have been followed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s promise to Fiji of continuing support in vaccine and other aid to help fight our current crisis.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus has told media the virus cannot be defeated through competition for the vaccine.

His comments follow the revelation that several countries are now resorting to vaccine diplomacy and leaving smaller nations vulnerable and without enough jabs.

“But from WHO’s side, we have been saying, we cannot defeat this pandemic through competition, we can’t. If you compete for resources or you compete for geo-political advantages, then the virus gets advantage.”

Earlier today, Ardern speaking to Radio Tarana, has again assured Fiji of her government’s support.

New Zealand and Australia have been at the forefront of assistance to us in terms of jabs coupled with assistance from India and the COVAX agreement.

“We have been in contact with Fiji and they have asked for support we can provide for in vaccine. They have made a request there that we have been looking to fulfill around vaccination donations, as well as other forms of overseas aid and development support. So we have got a great relationship there with Fiji and just working to support where we can and they have welcomed what we gave been able to provide so far.”

New Zealand has committed 250,000 doses, while Australia has announced 10,000 and both nations say they could supply more later.

Fiji’s vaccination campaign is underway in Savusavu today.