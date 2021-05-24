NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji

New Zealand stands ready to offer support and advice through their experience to help in the containment of the COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has assured that she and her government are ready to assist Fiji to overcome the challenges faced by the current outbreak.

Ardern says regardless of the strategy adopted by Fiji, New Zealand will continue with its support.

“Our offer for assistance and support is wide-ranging. We provided $40m worth of aid, PPE, and also an offer of vaccinations. Our assistance also extends to any advice we can provide from our experience but I also acknowledge that they have the right to make their own decisions.”

She adds in these challenging times all governments are having to make hard decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Two health professionals from New Zealand are part of the AUSMAT team assisting our Ministry of Health in the fight against the deadly Delta variant.