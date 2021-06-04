NZ PM reaffirms assistance support

New Zealand says it continues to stand ready to assist Fiji as we continue the fight to curb any further growth of COVID-19 cases in the country.

With infections rising as we battle the Delta Plus variant, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says her country stands ready for further help if needed.

New Zealand last month announced a massive FJD60 million in budgetary support to Fiji in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

This contribution is part of New Zealand’s wider package of vaccine and economic support to the Pacific announced earlier, which also includes 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for Fiji.

PM Ardern says she has been in touch with the Fijian government.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister of Fiji only a few weeks ago and made the offer again for New Zealand to support in any way we can. They know that we here, here to offer any support they may need. Primarily at the moment, their ask has been through vaccines, which we have been working with Australia to make sure we provide as much as we can.”

The vaccines from New Zealand will arrive once it is approved by Medsafe before it can be used in New Zealand and donated to Fiji.