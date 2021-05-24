Home

NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 21, 2021 3:44 pm

The New Zealand government has today pledged another $10 million dollars for Fiji in its fight against the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, says this includes up to $5 million for the Government to deliver COVID-19 operations.

She says another $5 million will go to local civil society organizations working directly with households to mitigate poverty risks, including through the provision of food rations.

The Minister in addition, New Zealand is embedding two medical specialists into a Medical Assistance Team (MAT) alongside Australia to support Fiji.

A New Zealand anesthetist is today travelling with the six-person Australian team to Fiji on a Fiji Airways flight from Australia and spend seven days in quarantine before beginning their 28 day assignment.

A New Zealand Defence Force public health-infectious disease specialist will be deployed in the near future.

The team will work with the Fijian Ministry of Health to provide immediate support for health system management and infection prevention control.

They will also assist with assessments of Fiji’s priority health needs responding to the current outbreak.

Mahuta says this assistance will support Fiji to navigate the medium-term challenges posed by COVID-19.

She says her country continues to stand alongside Fiji as it responds to this outbreak and our thoughts are with all affected.

The announcement today furthers New Zealand’s package of assistance to date, which includes budget support, operational funding, supplies and equipment.

