NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 4, 2021 9:00 am

100,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived last night thanks to the New Zealand Government.

The shipment was sourced in cooperation with the Government of Spain.


The arrival of New Zealand vaccines will further support Fiji to continue with its successful vaccination programme.

 

