NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca

100,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived last night thanks to the New Zealand Government.
The shipment was sourced in cooperation with the Government of Spain.
The arrival of New Zealand vaccines will further support Fiji to continue with its successful vaccination programme.
