NZ Doctor praises local medical workers

A member of the Australia New Zealand Medical Assistance Team has praised the efforts of local medical workers fighting against COVID-19.

Anaesthetist, Dr Tony Diprose has told New Zealand media of how impressed he is with doctors and nurses here and humbled by their sacrifices.

“It’s a terrible situation the country is in, I really feel for them. I guess the people are doing the best they can. If you can help the patients and your colleagues, and represent your country – this is something that I can do.”

Dr Diprose has been helping out with surgeries and has nothing but praise for his Fijian colleagues working under the strain of a growing pandemic.

He’s also described working with an Obstetrician to conduct three Caesarean sections back to back, while the local doctor’s pregnant wife fights COVID-19 at home.

The doctor was only able to get an update on his wife’s condition after having completed the surgeries.

With 22,000 active cases, Dr Diprose says that a fear of becoming infected is constant – even among vaccinated workers.

