Latest NZ COVID-19 cases travelled via Fiji

The New Zealand government has announced that out of the 14 new cases of COVID-19 recorded there today, five had travelled via Fiji.

The New Zealand Health Ministry has today confirmed that the five cases are in Christchurch.

This includes a man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 20s, and a man in his 40s.

They had all arrived on the same flight from India via Fiji on August 27 and were all in managed isolation.

FBC News has ascertained that the flight out of Fiji on the date was an Air New Zealand flight.

We are trying to get comments from the Health Ministry on the issue.