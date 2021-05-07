Home

Nurses remembered and acknowledged

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 8:36 am
[Source: Twitter]

The global pandemic has shown the critical role nurses play in the health sector.

This year, nurses here are celebrating the International Nurses Day with a great task at hand as they are battling to protect Fijians from the second wave of the virus.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete in his tweet this morning thanked the frontliners for their continuous hard work.

He further tweeted that he is proud to call all very important professionals who are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons his colleagues.

The theme for this year is `Nursing the World to Health’ and despite the dismal nurse to patient ratio, these healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

