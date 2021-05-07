Nurses remembered and acknowledged

The global pandemic has shown the critical role nurses play in the health sector.

This year, nurses here are celebrating the International Nurses Day with a great task at hand as they are battling to protect Fijians from the second wave of the virus.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete in his tweet this morning thanked the frontliners for their continuous hard work.

Wishing the amazing nurses in the @mohm and especially to those working in my Family Health Unit, happy international nurses day! We are who we are, because of your support and guidance! Thank you #appreciation #NursesDay pic.twitter.com/tkq3ooibHE — Rachel (@rachelrama07) May 11, 2021

He further tweeted that he is proud to call all very important professionals who are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons his colleagues.

The theme for this year is `Nursing the World to Health’ and despite the dismal nurse to patient ratio, these healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.