COVID-19

Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 12:40 pm
Nurses around Fiji will assist any and all Fijians during the COVID-19 crisis. [File Photo]

Nurses around Fiji will assist any and all Fijians during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fiji Nursing Association President Dr Alisi Vudiniabola says FNA members working at the front-line in the fight against the global pandemic have made a commitment to always be there when needed.

Dr Vudiniabola says nurses have stood by their oath now more than ever, to serve people coming in for COVID-19 screening, those in isolation and the five who have been confirmed positive.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are the ones who deliver the care, they are the ones who are manning most of this new fever clinics. Anything that is planned and implemented by the Ministry of Health, the nurses are always there.”

She adds nurses in Fiji and around the world have sacrificed much since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Association is urging Fijians to play their part in the containment of the virus by staying home and practicing good personal hygiene.

