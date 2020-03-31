Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges

Nurses in Fiji and around the world are facing unprecedented physical and psychological challenges in the fight against COVID-19.

Since the first confirmed COVID-19 case last month, nurses have been working tirelessly at the fever clinics and isolation centres to treat patients who present themselves with flu or fever which are similar symptoms to coronavirus.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the safety and well-being of the nurses are paramount as they have been on the front-line since the outbreak.

“Challenges in understanding that their next patient they may look after may be COVID-19 and making sure that they are protecting the patient, protecting themselves and also protecting their families and children. These are the things that may play on their mind.”

Speaking on behalf on the Fiji Nursing Association, President Alisi Vudiniabola says nurses in fever clinics, isolation centres and those caring for the five confirmed cases are finding the situation daunting.

This is because the situation is unfamiliar to the front-liners as they are unaware of how it will unfold in the coming days.

