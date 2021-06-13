Home

Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 16, 2021 9:48 pm

Fiji has tonight recorded another high day of COVID-19 cases with 121 new infections announced.

While 61 cases are linked to existing clusters, there is now major concern with two new clusters having been identified.

Town House Hotel on Foster Street in Suva, where CWMH and IMT staff are being accommodated is a new cluster and has are 19 cases which the Health Ministry says is likely linked to the CWMH or IMT clusters.

Another new cluster has been identified within the Rewa Emergency Operations Centre, which is possibly linked to the Vunimono cluster and there are two cases from here.

11 cases have been identified as primary contacts of earlier cases, and the respective response teams are determining the cluster link.

The remaining are cases from the following areas that are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases: Nasevou St, Lami, Nakoba St, Lami, Delainavesi, Lami, Qauia St, Lami, Naituni, Rewa, Qima Settlement, Nadi, Feeder Rd. Tacirua, Wainivula Rd, Cunningham Stage 4, Naduri in Navua, Ura Place, Toorak, Freshet, Makoi, Bau St Nausori, Toga, Nausori, Nabitu, Nausori

From the existing clusters, there are cases from Korovou , which has one infection, 26 from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, five from Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi and one in Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi.

There are also cases in:

Kinoya: 1

Navosai: 1

Sakoca: 4

Naitasiri: 3

Wailoku: 4

Nasinu Police Barracks: 4

Navy: 3

21 COVID-19 cases have recovered, which means there are now 1043 active cases in isolation.

There have been 1373 cases during the outbreak that started in April.

Fiji has recorded a total of 1443 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 388 recoveries and five deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of seven COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

 

 

